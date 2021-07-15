VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VZIO stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth $16,741,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

