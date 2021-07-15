VMware Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,738 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 973 put options.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.63. 36,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.37. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $5,255,823 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

