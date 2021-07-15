Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 185 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on Volvo in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

