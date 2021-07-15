Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 243 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 243 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 239.67.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.