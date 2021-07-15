W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 117,686 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

