W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

