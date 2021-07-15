WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $111,375.85 and $55.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00850834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

