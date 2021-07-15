Wagerr Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00253818 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,355,957 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.