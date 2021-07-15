WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.