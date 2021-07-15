Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCHG stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

