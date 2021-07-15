Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

