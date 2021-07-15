Walleye Capital LLC Invests $750,000 in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDMX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDMX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

