Walleye Capital LLC Invests $835,000 in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,721 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE AZRE opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.75. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

