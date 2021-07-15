Walleye Capital LLC Invests $909,000 in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000.

OTCMKTS:BCYPU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

