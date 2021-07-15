Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $327,856.10. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,414 shares of company stock worth $1,257,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

