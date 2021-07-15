Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 94,778 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEPWU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,982,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.