Walleye Capital LLC Sells 59,254 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 82.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,254 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

