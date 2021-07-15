Walleye Capital LLC Takes $893,000 Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $5,320,000.

RCLFU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 62,619 shares of company stock worth $625,616 over the last three months.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

