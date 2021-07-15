Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

