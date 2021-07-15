Walleye Trading LLC Invests $182,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the first quarter worth $436,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costamare by 22.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 652,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRE. increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

