Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

