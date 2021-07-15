Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter.

BWG opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

