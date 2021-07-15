Walleye Trading LLC Sells 101,796 Shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,796 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

SVACU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

