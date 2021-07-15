Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDRU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.