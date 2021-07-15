Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $397.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

