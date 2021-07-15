WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), with a volume of 9,507 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £229.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

