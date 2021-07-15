Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.87.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

