Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.6% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.67. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.