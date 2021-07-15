Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $304.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $286.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.12. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco has a 52-week low of $186.21 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

