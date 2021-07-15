Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $206,890.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,843.12 or 0.99984782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00978453 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

