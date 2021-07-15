Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LWACU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LWACU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.