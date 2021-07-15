Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 106,588 Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 353,867 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRS remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Thursday. 50,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,648. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

