Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 22,828 Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition One makes up 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition One were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth about $15,306,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 93,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSMT remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

