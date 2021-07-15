Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 757,095 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 757,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,000. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $969,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

