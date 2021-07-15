Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,440,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFPHU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.