Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 29,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

