Webflix Token (WFX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Webflix Token has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Webflix Token has a market cap of $40,935.03 and approximately $116.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

