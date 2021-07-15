Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

