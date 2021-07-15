Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.