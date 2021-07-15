WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Nicole M. Breen Sells 56,500 Shares

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $25,990.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BUDZ opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43. WEED, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.68.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

