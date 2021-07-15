WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Nicole M. Breen Sells 56,500 Shares

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $25,990.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BUDZ opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43. WEED, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
