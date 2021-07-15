Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sika (SXYAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS: SXYAY) recently:

7/15/2021 – Sika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Sika had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/17/2021 – Sika had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 18,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,562. Sika AG has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

