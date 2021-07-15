Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

