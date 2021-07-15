Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 271,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

