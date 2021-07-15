Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Equal Weight

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

