Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 1,860.0% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,860.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period.

NYSE:IGI opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

