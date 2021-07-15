Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 2,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.