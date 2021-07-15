Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $13.84 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $31,195,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $23,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

