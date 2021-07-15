Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New $596 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,998,000. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ossiam grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,564.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,399.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.