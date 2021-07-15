Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.85.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

