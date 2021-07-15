William Robert Klesse Acquires 10,000 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.56.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

