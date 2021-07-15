William Robert Klesse Acquires 10,000 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
Shares of MEG opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
